STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia reaches out to Rajinder Nagar voters 

Sisodia said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, splendid work has been done to improve education, health, electricity, water, and basic infrastructure.

Published: 15th June 2022 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia interacts with residents. (Photo | Express)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia interacts with residents. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday interacted with the residents of Rajinder Nagar and appealed to them to vote for AAP candidate Durgesh Pathak in the upcoming Assembly bypoll to give momentum to development work in the area. 

Sisodia said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, splendid work has been done to improve education, health, electricity, water, and basic infrastructure. To give momentum to such development work in Rajinder Nagar too, people should vote for CM Arvind Kejriwal’s politics of honesty and development, he added.

Hitting out at the BJP, he said the party has eight MLAs in Delhi but no development work has been carried out in their constituencies due to the party’s dirty politics. Whenever government employees go there to construct a road, lay water pipelines, and install CCTV cameras, BJP MLAs come there to obstruct the work in some way or the other. They fear that if any development work will be done there, people will become admirers of the AAP, said the minister. The Rajinder Nagar bypoll is scheduled for June 23 and the counting of votes will take place on June 26.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia Rajinder Nagar Assembly bypoll Durgesh Pathak
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
Cabinet approves auction of 5G Spectrum, auction to be held by end July
Allahabad High Court on Tuesday asked the petitioners to file the regular petition.
HC refuses to hear letter plea over demolition of Javed Mohammad's house
Representational image of Indian army soldiers.
Agnipath scheme: Experts sceptical of benefit, say pilot project should have come first
TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
Cracks in Mamata Banerjee-led 'opposition meet' for Presidential polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp