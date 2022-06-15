Deputy CM Manish Sisodia reaches out to Rajinder Nagar voters 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday interacted with the residents of Rajinder Nagar and appealed to them to vote for AAP candidate Durgesh Pathak in the upcoming Assembly bypoll to give momentum to development work in the area.

Sisodia said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, splendid work has been done to improve education, health, electricity, water, and basic infrastructure. To give momentum to such development work in Rajinder Nagar too, people should vote for CM Arvind Kejriwal’s politics of honesty and development, he added.

Hitting out at the BJP, he said the party has eight MLAs in Delhi but no development work has been carried out in their constituencies due to the party’s dirty politics. Whenever government employees go there to construct a road, lay water pipelines, and install CCTV cameras, BJP MLAs come there to obstruct the work in some way or the other. They fear that if any development work will be done there, people will become admirers of the AAP, said the minister. The Rajinder Nagar bypoll is scheduled for June 23 and the counting of votes will take place on June 26.