STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AI-driven portal to ensure easy pension release

Named Bhavishya, the AI-supported pension portal will send automatic alerts to superannuated citizens, Minister of State for PMO, Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

Published: 16th June 2022 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

AI, Artificial Intelligence

Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare will soon launch an Artificial Intelligence-enabled common single portal in order to seamlessly process, track and disburse pension for the elderly.

Named Bhavishya, the AI-supported pension portal will send automatic alerts to superannuated citizens, Minister of State for PMO, Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday. The portal will not only enable constant contact with pensioners and their associations across the country but will also regularly receive their inputs, suggestions as well as grievances for a prompt response. 

The Bhavishya platform was made mandatory for all central government departments in January 2017 and is now being implemented in the main secretariat from where 97 ministries/departments, including 815 attached offices function. To date, more than 1,62,000 cases have been processed or pension payment orders issued (PPOs). This also includes 96,000 e-PPOs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pension Pensioners’ Welfare Artificial Intelligence Portal
India Matters
Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar. (Photo| PTI)
Protest over centre's Agnipath scheme spreads to other parts of Bihar
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
After 111 days, single-day Covid count in India crosses 12,000 mark
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government used Pegasus spyware for election benefit: Probe panel
SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh (File photo | AFP)
Current jet fuel prices not sustainable; have to increase fare by 10-15 per cent: Ajay Singh of SpiceJet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp