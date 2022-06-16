AI-driven portal to ensure easy pension release

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare will soon launch an Artificial Intelligence-enabled common single portal in order to seamlessly process, track and disburse pension for the elderly.

Named Bhavishya, the AI-supported pension portal will send automatic alerts to superannuated citizens, Minister of State for PMO, Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday. The portal will not only enable constant contact with pensioners and their associations across the country but will also regularly receive their inputs, suggestions as well as grievances for a prompt response.

The Bhavishya platform was made mandatory for all central government departments in January 2017 and is now being implemented in the main secretariat from where 97 ministries/departments, including 815 attached offices function. To date, more than 1,62,000 cases have been processed or pension payment orders issued (PPOs). This also includes 96,000 e-PPOs.