Bigger Defender

The iconic silhouette of the Defender has been extended by 340mm to accommodate for extra seating and interior space. To maintain the distinctive styling, the engineers have crafted a subtle boat tail-style uplift at the rear so the extra length doesn’t impact the departure angle in order to offer an unparalleled level of all-terrain driving capabilities. It boasts of Narvik Black roof rails as standard, a full range of accessories. You get a panoramic sunroof as standard with a second sunroof over the third row! Completing the package are the 20-inch alloy wheels.

Interior

For Defender 130, Land Rover is introducing enhanced colour and material options. Passengers in rows two and three benefit from a small stadium rise, for superior visibility. Getting into the third row is effortless, as the row two seats slide and fold forwards. From the tailgate, customers can simply lower the Defender’s Electronic Air Suspension with buttons inside the load area.

Tech

It integrates a global location platform—what3words—giving customers accurate navigation even in remote environments. Interior air quality is enhanced by Cabin Air Purification Plus. It combines NanoeTM X technology for allergen reduction and pathogen removal, to help reduce odours and viruses. CO2 Management and PM2.5 Cabin Air Filtration improve the cabin environment by monitoring interior and exterior air, adjusting accordingly.

Powertrains

The Defender 130 is available with a choice of powertrains, including P400 mild-hybrid Ingenium six-cylinder petrol, delivering a power output of 400PS and a torque of 550Nm, and the D300 Ingenium six-cylinder diesel, delivering a power output of 300PS and a torque of 650Nm. Every Defender 130 is fitted with Land Rover’s Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (iAWD) system and eight-speed ZF automatic transmission as standard.

It is also fitted with Electronic Air Suspension with Adaptive Dynamics and Land Rover’s advanced Terrain Response System, ensuring comfortable and effortless progress across broken surfaces.

Expected price is Rs 1.5-2.00 cr