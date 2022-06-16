Elderly keen on working post retirement: survey

Ankita Upadhyay By

NEW DELHI: As per a report released by a non-profit NGO HelpAge India, 74% of elderly feel that elderly abuse is prevalent in society and 12% of them have been victims of it. The biggest perpetrators of abuse have been their sons (35%) and daughters’ in-laws (44%), according to the report. The survey was conducted in 22 cities in India for the elderly to investigate socioeconomic, livelihood opportunities and willingness, abuse, health, and factors related to social connections.

In Delhi, 83% of the elderly said that they stopped talking to their family members after being abused by them. Overall in India, 47% of them stopped talking because of the same. The report revealed that in Delhi, 38% elderly are not aware of the redressal mechanism for abuse. The numbers went higher even in Bengaluru and Raipur with 80% and 84%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the study also revealed that 44% of the elderly in Delhi are willing to work post-retirement considering the financial dependence which comes with it. In Delhi, 57% of the elderly are dependent on their family, while 63% depend upon pensions and cash transfers. According to experts, depression is also common among them. As per a study conducted by Dr Prasun Chaterjee, Associate Professor, Geriatrician at AIIMS, almost 62.59% of people living in old age homes across Delhi suffer from depression.

Dr Om Prakash, Geriatric Psychiatrist & Professor of Psychiatry at the Institute of human behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) said, with an increase in life expectancy, retirement at 60 brings psychological issues for the elderly. “Job means security in all aspects and when that goes, the person gets disillusioned,” he added.

Anupama Datta, Head – of Policy & Research, HelpAge India said the time has come to give the elderly a chance to prove their mettle. “It is time for the government to act on its promise of supporting the family structure, to take better care of the elderly. The insurance sector and schemes – both government and private - needs to address the health insurance needs of elderly,” she said.

In Delhi, 87% of elders are not working, even as 40% say they have access to employment opportunities. It also said around 48% of the elderly are willing to volunteer to society, whereas only 16% are currently involved.

