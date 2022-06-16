STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Heart, liver donated by accident victim’s family save two lives

The woman was brought in an extremely critical condition at Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj, after a road accident on June 9 near Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

Published: 16th June 2022 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Organ Donation

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Organ donation at a private hospital in Delhi by a 51-year-old road accident victim helped in saving two lives after the victim’s family donated her heart and liver to save the lives of two patients needing transplants.

The woman was brought in an extremely critical condition at Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj, after a road accident on June 9 near Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. According to officials at the hospital, the victim was unconscious and intubated in Emergency. 

“Her CT examination revealed severe head injury with diffuse brain edema, a life-threatening condition that causes fluid to develop in the brain. Despite the best efforts by the team of doctors, the patient could not recover and was declared brain dead on June 11,” the officials added.  

Post counselling, the family of the victim displayed enormous grit in their hour of grief and decided to donate her heart and liver to save the lives of two patients needing transplants. The heart was successfully transplanted in a recipient at HN Reliance Hospital, Mumbai, and the liver, in another patient at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), Delhi.

According to NOTTO (National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation), once a patient is declared brain dead, the hospital can counsel the family on organ donation. 

Compassion at critical hr
The family of the accident victim who had become ‘brain dead’ displayed enormous grit in their hour of grief and decided to donate her heart and liver to save the lives of two patients needing transplants. The heart was successfully transplanted in a recipient at HN Reliance Hospital, Mumbai, and the liver, in another patient at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, New Delhi

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Organ donation Saved Lives Transplants Fortis Hospital Vasant Kunj Indira Gandhi International
India Matters
Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar. (Photo| PTI)
Protest over centre's Agnipath scheme spreads to other parts of Bihar
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
After 111 days, single-day Covid count in India crosses 12,000 mark
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government used Pegasus spyware for election benefit: Probe panel
SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh (File photo | AFP)
Current jet fuel prices not sustainable; have to increase fare by 10-15 per cent: Ajay Singh of SpiceJet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp