Heart, liver donated by accident victim’s family save two lives

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Organ donation at a private hospital in Delhi by a 51-year-old road accident victim helped in saving two lives after the victim’s family donated her heart and liver to save the lives of two patients needing transplants.

The woman was brought in an extremely critical condition at Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj, after a road accident on June 9 near Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. According to officials at the hospital, the victim was unconscious and intubated in Emergency.

“Her CT examination revealed severe head injury with diffuse brain edema, a life-threatening condition that causes fluid to develop in the brain. Despite the best efforts by the team of doctors, the patient could not recover and was declared brain dead on June 11,” the officials added.

Post counselling, the family of the victim displayed enormous grit in their hour of grief and decided to donate her heart and liver to save the lives of two patients needing transplants. The heart was successfully transplanted in a recipient at HN Reliance Hospital, Mumbai, and the liver, in another patient at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), Delhi.

According to NOTTO (National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation), once a patient is declared brain dead, the hospital can counsel the family on organ donation.

Compassion at critical hr

