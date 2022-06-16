STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sisodia visits Kamla Nagar market, promises world-class amenities

Calling Kamla Nagar Market the pride of Delhi, he said, “We will craft a unique experience for both traders and shoppers under our redevelopment plan.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia along with other senior officials inspects the Kamla Nagar Market on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Zaid Nayeemi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited Kamla Nagar Market in north Delhi on Wednesday and talked to traders and market association members regarding the redevelopment of the market, as announced by the government.

Calling Kamla Nagar Market the pride of Delhi, he said, “We will craft a unique experience for both traders and shoppers under our redevelopment plan. The government will develop such an identity for Kamla Nagar that it will become recognisable in a single glimpse.”

Sisodia interacted with traders and consumers in the area and sought to know about their issues such as parking problems and suggestions regarding the redevelopment of the market. Neeraj Arora, a shopkeeper, said that due to illegal parking and shops being set up by street vendors on road, there is a problem with traffic movement. He added, “Cable wires hanging above roads can cause harm to the public and underground wiring is the need of the hour.”

Praveen Deewan, chairman of one of the traders associations said, “Sisodia inspected the market and we told him about the issues such as encroachment, parking issues and the need for ladies' toilet.” He gave a positive response and said that the government will look into the matter, he added. 

