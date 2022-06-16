STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Wholesale Shopping Festival’ initiative by Govt to celebrate iconic Delhi markets; boost sales, increase jobs

The traders said they are optimistic that such a festival will also help in increasing employment opportunities. 

Published: 16th June 2022 07:31 AM

Manish Sisodia (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Several market and trader associations in the national capital have expressed hope that the ‘Wholesale shopping festival’ envisioned by the government will boost sales and help to bring business back to the pre-Covid level.

The traders said they are optimistic that such a festival will also help in increasing employment opportunities.  On Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced that the government will organise a ‘Wholesale Shopping Festival’ to celebrate the iconic wholesale markets in Delhi and to give them a new identity across the world.

Sisodia said, “This is a unique feature of Delhi that it has wholesale markets for almost everything including textiles, spices, and books etc. Our aim is to promote the business of these wholesale markets and increase employment opportunities in these markets.” The festival will help the markets do the marketing and branding of their businesses, the minister said.    

