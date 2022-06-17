STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

CBI files charge sheet against Delhi-based toy firm for ‘Rs 2,000 crore fraud’

It was also alleged the company had inflated its turnover by entering into non-genuine transactions with certain parties.

Published: 17th June 2022 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

money fraud

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The CBI has filed a chargesheet against New Delhi-based toy-manufacturing private company for defrauding a consortium of 12 banks led by Punjab National Bank to the tune of Rs 2,040.63 crore. 

The agency said that the case was filed in 2020 against Hanung Toys and Textiles Ltd and others, including its Promoters and Directors: Ashok Kumar Bansal  and Anju Bansal; associate persons, Rishu Agarwal, Manoj Kumar Garg and Kali Kant Jha; Statutory Auditor Piyush Jain and Company Secretary Arvind Kumar Gupta. Hanung Toys and Textiles Ltd had its registered office at Greater Kailash.

Investigation into the case revealed that the accused allegedly manipulated the books of accounts by suppressing the actual derivative loss and made false financial statements across the years, from year 2008-2013, in order to present the inflated financial worth of the company for the purpose of obtaining various credit facilities from the banks.

It was further alleged that the quantum of suppressed derivative loss were malafide and incorrectly reflected as non-existent debtors as well as stock in its books of accounts, thereby resulting into excess borrowing of Rs 478.35 crore.

It was also alleged the company had inflated its turnover by entering into non-genuine transactions with certain parties. These trades were allegedly done in circular transactions amounting to Rs 560 crore in order to siphon money from banks and the funds diverted or personal gains of directors/promoters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI Chargesheet Punjab National Bank Toy manufacuturer
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp