STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Consumer to say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to get subsidy on power

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last month had announced that power subsidy after October 1 would be given to only those consumers who would choose to opt for it.

Published: 17th June 2022 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

power lines, electricity, power, power demand, electrician

Image used for representation. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The power consumers in the national capital will likely have to fill in a form from the next month to continue enjoying the benefit of Delhi government’s subsidy scheme or opt-out of it, officials said on Thursday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last month had announced that power subsidy after October 1 would be given to only those consumers who would choose to opt for it. Officials said the forms, both in soft and hard versions, will be made available to the consumers with “yes” and “no” options about seeking subsidy or giving it up after October 1.

“The power department has prepared a proposal about how the consumers’ response about having benefit of subsidy or surrendering it will be gathered. It is expected to be operationalised from July after approval of the competent authority,” said a senior Delhi government officer.

The consumers may get the form with their printed details from next month, along with their electricity bill, in which they will have to write “yes” or “no” about getting subsidy, he said. Also, the power discoms (distribution companies) through their official portals will gather response of consumers in a digital format. A majority of consumers in Delhi, over 80 per cent, pay their electricity bills through digital mode, officials said.

Consent in writing
The power consumers may get the form with their printed details from the next month,  along with their electricity bill, in which they will have to write “yes” or “no” about getting subsidy

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Consumer CM Arvind Kejriwal Power
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp