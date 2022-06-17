Delhi: Consumer to say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to get subsidy on power

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The power consumers in the national capital will likely have to fill in a form from the next month to continue enjoying the benefit of Delhi government’s subsidy scheme or opt-out of it, officials said on Thursday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last month had announced that power subsidy after October 1 would be given to only those consumers who would choose to opt for it. Officials said the forms, both in soft and hard versions, will be made available to the consumers with “yes” and “no” options about seeking subsidy or giving it up after October 1.

“The power department has prepared a proposal about how the consumers’ response about having benefit of subsidy or surrendering it will be gathered. It is expected to be operationalised from July after approval of the competent authority,” said a senior Delhi government officer.

The consumers may get the form with their printed details from next month, along with their electricity bill, in which they will have to write “yes” or “no” about getting subsidy, he said. Also, the power discoms (distribution companies) through their official portals will gather response of consumers in a digital format. A majority of consumers in Delhi, over 80 per cent, pay their electricity bills through digital mode, officials said.

