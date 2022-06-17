STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi L-G Saxena directs NDMC to restore Gole Market, surrounding areas

After listening to them, he directed them to undertake repair and reconstruction work on the heritage marketplace, the statement from the L-G office said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena inspected the closed Gole market area on Thursday, and directed the officials to begin the restoration work on the heritage building and revamp its surrounding areas, officials said. According to a statement, the L-G was briefed by the engineers about the structural damage over the time on the building which was declared dangerous and gradually shut down about a decade ago.

After listening to them, he directed them to undertake repair and reconstruction work on the heritage marketplace, the statement from the L-G office said. “Pointing once again at the general derelict, encroachments and lack of maintenance in the surrounding areas, the officials have been instructed to address these issues in a manner that they are in alignment with the main Gole Market structure,” it said.

Saxena also enquired about the subways to be built to connect the main structure to the surrounding areas for better traffic management.

He directed the officials to immediately start working on getting the required permissions for the restoration work of the round building erected in 1921. He also instructed the NDMC chairman Bhupinder Singh Bhalla to take the owners of private property and shops around the Gole Market on-board in the renovation exercise. Bhalla will hold a meeting with concerned officers and present a concrete plan of action to the L-G within a week. 

