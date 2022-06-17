STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi residents seek L-G intervention over expansion of Okhla plant

The residents have been fighting a legal battle for more than 12 years, demanding the closure or shifting of the plant from their backyards.

Image used for representational purpose only.(Pexels)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Residents of Sukhdev Vihar in southeast Delhi have written to LG VK Saxena, opposing the proposal for the expansion of the Okhla waste-to-energy (WTE) plant situated in the middle of 
residential areas. The residents have been fighting a legal battle for more than 12 years, demanding the closure or shifting of the plant from their backyards.

The Sukhdev Vihar Residents Welfare Association (RWA) wrote the letter after the L-G last week directed officials to increase the garbage consumption at the plant by another 1,000 metric tonnes which would also result in an additional 17 MW power production. The RWA said the Union Environment Ministry has capped the garbage consumption at the plant at 1,950 metric tonnes and the power generation at 23 megawatts.

It said the ministry has issued an order against “any further expansion at the same site considering the proximity of Sukhdev Vihar residential colony”. “We welcome your direction to expedite the completion of the WTE plant at Tehkhand, Tughlaqabad... MSW rules require WTE plants to be integral to a landfill and there is no landfill at Sukhdev Vihar. The nearest landfill is at Tughlakabad, the site of the new WTE plant,” the RWA said.

The issue concerning the location of the Okhla WTE is pending before the Supreme Court. Last year, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee had fined the plant for excess emissions. 

