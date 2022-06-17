STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Flying squads in Delhi metro to catch norm violators

More than 500 commuters were penalised by the Delhi Metro authorities in the first week of June for violation of various norms, including those related to Covid-19.

Published: 17th June 2022 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 08:28 AM

Delhi metro (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than 500 commuters were penalised by the Delhi Metro authorities in the first week of June for violation of various norms, including those related to Covid-19. Flying squads are randomly carrying out inspections to ensure people adhere to Covid-appropriate behavior as the city has been witnessing a spike in coronavirus cases.

Flying squads keep an eye on passengers who flout Covid norms, like not wearing a mask or not wearing it properly, or not following social distancing and other rules, said officials. In May alone, 2,158 people were penalised for creating nuisance (under section 59 of the O&M Act of DMRC), and in the first week of June, over 500 passengers have been penalised under the same section. 

In a bid to raise awareness among people, several social media campaigns have also been launched. The Delhi Metro has also run multiple campaigns on its official social media handles to raise awareness about the Covid situation. Announcements are also being made inside trains and in stations regarding the same, the officials said. 

