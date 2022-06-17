STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MCD officials remove illegal structures near Jama Masjid

The anti-encroachment drive was conducted by the MCD in collaboration with the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to remove unauthorised encroachments from the park.

Published: 17th June 2022 08:42 AM

Jama Masjid packed with Muslim devotees offering Eid prayers, in Delhi

Representational Image. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) carried out an anti-encroachment drive at a park near gate number 1 of Jama Masjid on Thursday and demolished unauthorised construction, officials said. The anti-encroachment drive was conducted by the MCD in collaboration with the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to remove unauthorised encroachments from the park.

According to MCD officials, the drive was carried out on the orders of the Delhi High Court and was aimed at removing unauthorised construction from the park to ensure that it remains in a hygienic condition.

“We took action to remove unauthorised encroachments with police assistance and in the process, a charging station for e-rickshaws and an illegally-constructed room were removed. The BSES also disconnected the electricity connection of the charging station,” an MCD official said.

