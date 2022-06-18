Art that speaks volumes

Anjani Chadha By

Fashion is always about self-expression—designer and visual artist Param Sahib (30) is an embodiment of this statement. Known for his sartorial choices that are often labelled quirky and flamboyant, the city-based designer highlights both inclusivity and self-love through creations for his eponymous label. However, apart from Param’s designs, his digital artworks have also garnered attention on social media. As a queer artist, Param creates works that promote and, in a way, sensitise the audience to issues and experiences of the queer community.

Finding a distinct voice

Like many queer individuals, Param grew up struggling with coming to terms with his identity. “I go back to my 14 or 15-year-old self and think about the time when I was exploring my sexual intentions and was still learning about the fact that I am queer—I had no one to look up to or seek answers from,” he shares. The taboo surrounding homosexuality and the bullying that came his way, made him feel stifled. “I grew up almost suffocating myself with the fact that I was distorted,” he recounts. However, over the years, he has been able to wholeheartedly accept himself. The process of embracing his identity, he mentions, took time. Fashion and art provided respite for him; these were not just modes of expression but an extension of his personality.

Param’s illustrations are distinct—they feature vibrant colours, intricate detailing, and sometimes the presence of a male Sikh (self-inspired) character wearing a turban. Sharing the idea behind creating such a character to explore queer identity, he shares, “The idea was to have a homegrown character in pop culture that stemmed out of my own self. The artworks would explore the experiences of the character, living in a heterosexual, homophobic world.”

His work also

explores the struggles of the queer community and their distressing experiences—often inspired by his personal encounters. One of his illustrations showcases two boys in turbans playing with a doll house. This piece reflects peer bullying that Param experienced as a child. “Those memories of me playing with barbie dolls, wearing pink, with feminine gestures caused bullying that left scars on my memories as a child,” he says.

No time for hate

This pride month, Param is also using his Instagram as a platform—he has 54.4K followers—to promote queer-led small businesses and artists.

In a world governed by digital media, an artist who openly addresses homosexuality through his work might often face criticism—trolling—from others. Param has been no different. However, his response to hate has evolved over the years. “Earlier, I would get angry. I would get into social media battles with people. But, I think I have become calmer and unaffected by the hate that comes my way. I try to look into it if there is some scope for improvement. If not, I move on,” he concludes.

EMBRACING MY TRUE SELF

It has been like unravelling layers of myself. I got familiar with the terminology of queer and homosexuality, a little late, sometime in class 12. It took a while for me to be confident with the fact that I am queer and I don’t need to hide it. My family was conservative and I did not know how people would react. But eventually, I realised that I couldn’t live like this. That moment came a little late [to me] but it did come and I am glad. Today, I want to help and voice out support for all those young minds that need someone to who they can relate to.