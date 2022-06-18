Delhi skill varsity offers over 7,000  seats

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than 7,000 seats in undergraduate and diploma programmes are up for grabs at the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) as it announced admissions for the 2022-23 academic year.

For the second batch, the government-run skill varsity has opened admissions for 15 full-time diploma programmes, two part-time diploma programmes and 16 undergraduate programmes (except B.Tech.) and for the Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics along with Lateral entry to the B.Tech. programmes and five PG programmes.

Amongst the 16 UG programmes, the university has added four new flagship programmes - B. Library Sciences, B. Optometry, B.Sc. Hospital Management, BBA Automotive Retail Management. “A total of 7,373 seats are being offered in this admission cycle, including 4,960 for diploma and 2,265 undergraduate programmes and 148 postgraduate programmes,” said DSEU Vice-Chancellor Neharika Vohra.The programmes are being offered across 19 campuses in the city.

Courses in plate

