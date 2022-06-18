STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DTC, Delhi Metro to build swanky bus terminals in city

The first phase of the project will be carried out at Nehru Place, Najafgarh, Azadpur, Mehrauli, and Narela. The spots have been identified jointly by the DTC and DMRC.

Published: 18th June 2022 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

The scheme aims to promote contactless ticketing in DTC and Cluster buses. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have signed an agreement to develop state-of-the-art bus terminals across the national capital. 

The first phase of the project will be carried out at Nehru Place, Najafgarh, Azadpur, Mehrauli, and Narela. The spots have been identified jointly by the DTC and DMRC. As per the agreement, the DMRC will be implementing these projects from the conceptualisation to the commissioning stage. It will also render its service for pre-constructional activities, such as the development of preliminary plans and estimates, and getting required approvals, an official statement said. The scope of work would also include post-construction activities such as obtaining certificates of completion, it added. 

“Delhi’s public buses and Metro are the lifelines of the city and both DTC and DMRC are organisations which carry a lot of technical and operational expertise and experience.  I hope that the coming together of these two organisations will be successful in creating state-of-the-art bus terminals which we will soon be able to dedicate to Delhi Public,” Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said. 

The bus terminals will incorporate green building features. The design will also be user-friendly for persons with disability. A committee headed by DTC chairman and comprising two members each from DTC and DMRC will monitor the project, and review its financial status. 

