STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Pollution control body gives to-do list over landfills

The directions came following the April 26 fire at the Bhalaswa landfill site, which kept raging for over 10 days, said officials.

Published: 18th June 2022 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Vatsala Shrangi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With an aim to prevent frequent fires at the landfill sites in the national capital, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to not dump fresh municipal solid waste in the pockets of the dumpsites where bio-mining is being undertaken till the time emergency plans are prepared and implemented. The directions came following the April 26 fire at the Bhalaswa landfill site, which kept raging for over 10 days, said officials.

An order issued by the pollution watchdog to the MCD on June 10 said that the civic body must prepare an on-site/off-site emergency plan along with the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). Fresh waste produces methane during decomposing. In hot and dry weather conditions, methane catches fire spontaneously and spreads fast, as it feeds on combustible materials like cloth, plastic, dry leaves and paper dumped at the landfill site.

The civic body has also been asked to engage agencies for the Wastesegregation of waste being dumped at the landfill site so that there is no unauthorised entry of ragpickers. The DPCC has directed the MCD that organic waste, such as that generated from slaughterhouses and fish markets, and industrial waste must not be dumped at the landfills directly.

Also, adequate compacting of waste should be done to minimise the formation of air or methane pockets, which can lead to sub-surface fire at the site.  “Waste that is being unloaded must be examined visually for potential fire sources. Besides, emergency tipping area to be provided must be set aside from immediate working area where incoming loads of material known to be on fire can be inspected,” the order said.  

It added that as an interim measure the MCD must install methane gas detectors so that pockets with high methane concentration can be identified and preventive action is undertaken. “Further temperature at windrows should be monitored and records maintained for major deviations,” the order read.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DPCC MCD DDMA Solid Waste Landfill Plastic Waste Segrigation
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp