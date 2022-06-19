Delhi: Officiating principal of Kalindi College removed by Governing Body unanimously amid high drama

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid a major chaos and high drama, the governing body of the Delhi University's Kalindi College on Saturday decided to remove the officiating principal of the college, Naina Hasija, unanimously.

Kalindi College is one of the 28 colleges under the Delhi government.

Recently a legal notice was sent to the Kalindi College principal for allegedly “harassing and torturing” the college’s senior accounts officer, Amit Gupta.

Hasija was accused of "manipulating” official records, deliberate mala fide suppression of the IAO report from the governing body by misusing the position of member-secretary of the college governing body as principal, and abetment of pecuniary benefit for the self, and consequent defrauding of the institution and the public.

It was on May 21, that a member of Delhi University’s Academic Council, Naveen Gaur had written to the Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh and Kalindi College’s governing body alleging “misappropriation of public funds, illegalities and irregularities” by its principal and administration.

He had also written in the letter that the principal should be sent on leave or removed from the office pending completion of the inquiry.

However later rejecting the allegations, the principal, Naina Hasija, had termed the legal notice “personal vendetta” and claimed that Gupta was caught stealing important documents on May 11.