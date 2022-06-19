STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Officiating principal of Kalindi College removed by Governing Body unanimously amid high drama

Recently a legal notice was sent to the Kalindi College principal for allegedly 'harassing and torturing' the college’s senior accounts officer, Amit Gupta.

Published: 19th June 2022 12:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2022 12:47 AM   |  A+A-

Hammer, gavel

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid a major chaos and high drama, the governing body of the Delhi University's Kalindi College on Saturday decided to remove the officiating principal of the college, Naina Hasija, unanimously. 

Kalindi College is one of the 28 colleges under the Delhi government.  

Recently a legal notice was sent to the Kalindi College principal for allegedly “harassing and torturing” the college’s senior accounts officer, Amit Gupta.

Hasija was accused of "manipulating” official records, deliberate mala fide suppression of the IAO report from the governing body by misusing the position of member-secretary of the college governing body as principal, and abetment of pecuniary benefit for the self, and consequent defrauding of the institution and the public.

It was on May 21, that a member of Delhi University’s Academic Council, Naveen Gaur had written to the Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh and Kalindi College’s governing body alleging “misappropriation of public funds, illegalities and irregularities” by its principal and administration.

He had also written in the letter that the principal should be sent on leave or removed from the office pending completion of the inquiry.

However later rejecting the allegations, the principal, Naina Hasija, had termed the legal notice “personal vendetta” and claimed that Gupta was caught stealing important documents on May 11.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naina Hasija Delhi University Kalindi College
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp