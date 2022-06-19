STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi records 1,530 fresh cases of COVID-19, positivity rate rises to 8.41 per cent

The national capital recorded 1,323 new COVID cases and two deaths on Thursday while the positivity rate was 6.69 per cent.

Published: 19th June 2022

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded 1,530 new COVID cases and three deaths in a day while the positivity rate rose to 8.41 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department on Sunday. This was the fifth consecutive day that Delhi has recorded over 1,300 cases in a day.

The fresh cases were detected out of 18,183 COVID tests conducted the previous day. The fresh infections pushed Delhi's COVID case tally to 19,22,089 while the death toll rose to 26,232, the department said in its latest bulletin.

On Saturday, the capital logged 1,534 COVID cases with a positivity rate of 7.71 per cent and three deaths. The day before, the city recorded 1,797 coronavirus cases, the highest in nearly four months, along with one fatality while the positivity rate stood at 8.18 per cent.

Friday's figures were the highest since February 4 when the national capital logged 2,272 cases and 20 deaths with a positivity rate of 3.85 per cent. Also, the positivity rate on Sunday was the highest since January 28, when 8.6 per cent of the total people tested turned out positive.

The GRAP came into force in August last year, stipulating measures to be taken by the government in accordance with the positivity rate and bed occupancy for locking and unlocking of various activities. Out of 9,506 hospital beds, 249 are occupied, up from 241 the previous day, while none of the beds at COVID Care Centres and COVID Health Centres are occupied.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi increased to 5,542 from 5,119 on Saturday, the latest bulletin said. As many as 3,781 patients are under home isolation, up from 3,370 the previous day, while there are 241 containment zones in the city.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

Experts have said people lowering their guard and travelling during the vacation season are the main reasons behind the latest upward trend in coronavirus cases in the national capital.

