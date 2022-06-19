Let your skin breathe

suparna trikha By

Express News Service

No matter the skin type, your skin needs to be spring cleaned regularly. Having a glowing complexion is the ultimate desire of every woman. However, most of them are not even prepared to spend 10 minutes a day on their skin routine. No matter how much you worry or crib, there is no way of achieving great skin until you realise that the skin demands attention and pampering.

Oily skin looks greasy and is prone to accumulate dirt. This leads to two common problems: whiteheads and blackheads. If you keep your skin clean by following a regular skin care programme, you will avoid having whiteheads. In fact, many professional salons tend to over-steam the face—this can lead to these ‘nightmares’. People with open pores are prone to whiteheads and blackheads and should use frozen raw tomato halves on their skin daily for that glowing look.

Pesky whiteheads be gone

Whiteheads are tiny little nodules of trapped oil just below the skin’s surface. They give an uneven and bumpy look to the skin. Cleansing grains should be used daily. It can be made by mixing together any of these powdered natural ingredients:

Orange peel: 2tsp

Rice powder: 2tsp

Dry pea powder: 2tsp

Mix the ingredients with rose water to make a thick paste-like consistency. Use it on your skin daily if you have whiteheads. The best way to avoid whiteheads is to keep the skin clean and free from any excess oil build-up.

Get rid of those blackheads

Keep your skin clean to avoid blackheads

Blackheads are hardened sebum, which blacken with exposure to air, and get embedded deep into the pores. These, if not taken care of, lead to pimples and acne. Deep pore cleansing is a must and one could do this after a massage using a gentle face scrub.

You can massage the areas with 2tsp of orange and 2tsp of honey mixed with a pinch of camphor. The combination of slightly acidic orange juice and honey are good for oily skin. If you have deep blackheads and have neither bothered to clean them nor do you want to fiddle with them yourself, seek professional help to clean them out. In fact, if there are many blackheads, there is a possibility that the first few times the skin will not look completely clean. However, with regular treatments of blackheads removal, the skin will begin to clear up.

If you want to steam your face do so with herbs such as lavender, lemon peel, and mint leaves added to the water. Let the skin soak up their natural goodness. This reduces the oiliness of the skin, and the whiteheads and blackheads will reduce too.

It is important that you drink at least 10 to 12 glasses of water a day and follow a good diet with an emphasis on the food you eat. This can be easily done at home. All you need to do is use a little imagination to mix salads and fruits. Eat whole wheat, and chapatis, and consume green vegetables such as spinach, cabbage, beans, etc.

To avoid blackheads and whiteheads, you have to follow the golden rule of keeping your skin squeaky clean. And this should be made a habit. In fact it is quite similar to brushing your teeth every day. Always remember, the first time you meet a person, you do not look into their mouth but see their faces first. So, if you also spend just five to 10 minutes a day cleaning and exfoliating the skin, you will never have any skin problems and your skin will glow and shine naturally.