Covid numbers rise; random testing remains on paper in Delhi

When this newspaper visited some of these markets where random testing was announced, it was seen that there was no testing facility on the spot. 

Published: 20th June 2022 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Covid, Covid test, sample

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There has not been a significant increase in the number of tests conducted last week, despite an announcement of random testing in public places and market areas. The number of tests conducted in the city on Sunday was 19,889 up from 18,184 tests on Saturday. 

The government officials along with Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena took stock of the situation last week and asked the districts to take measures to ensure masking and increase testing in market areas, but no such step has been taken yet. 

When this newspaper visited some of these markets where random testing was announced, it was seen that there was no testing facility on the spot.  District officials were also asked to penalise those violating masking and distancing norms, however, no such plan has been seen in action so far. 

Meanwhile, the precautionary dose drive saw a setback as only 18% were given the third dose till June 15.
On Sunday, Delhi recorded 1,530 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths while the positivity rate rose to 8.41 per cent, the health bulletin read.

This was the fifth consecutive day that Delhi has recorded over 1,300 cases in a day. The case tally rose to 19, 22,089 while, the death toll rose to 26,232.  Out of 9,506 hospital beds, 249 are occupied, while none of the beds at Covid Care Centres and Covid Health Centres are occupied.

COVID-19 Pandemic Coronavirus testing
