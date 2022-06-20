Dean post should go as per seniority: AIIMS faculty

Ankita Upadhyay By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Faculty Association of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has written a letter to Dr Randeep Guleria, Director of the institute, requesting him to take into account seniority while making decisions regarding appointment to the post of Dean (Academics) and other senior positions.

President of the association Dr Achal Kumar Shrivastava and general secretary Dr Harshal Ramesh Salve submitted the letter which read, “The faculty members deserve utmost dignity and respect. We believe that seniority in respect to positions such as of the Dean should be maintained and not be overlooked. We request you to consider seniority and hierarchy while making appointments for such senior positions.”

The Morning Standard earlier published a story regarding the Director not taking names of the senior most doctors for the post of Dean (Academics) and instead recommended Dr Rama Chowdhary’s name even when she was not the senior-most candidate.

Chowdhary is the head of the Department of Microbiology, Dr Subrato Sinha, Professor and Head of the department of Biochemistry is the senior-most doctor of AIIMS. The letter added that the unbiased decision of the administration will further motivate faculty members who are already serving to give their best.

“We believe that the prevailing rules, process and norms envisaged in the Constitution of the institute will be followed in appointing a person for such a position,” the letter said. Currently, Dr Neena Khanna is the Dean (Academic). She is also set to retire on June 30. However, there has not been much development in the process of recruitment for the dean’s post. Usually, the new dean is selected three to four months prior to the resignation of the presiding dean.