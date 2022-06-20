STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

JNU professor abducted, beaten after road rage

When the professor said that he would complain to the police, the accused (yet to be identified) dragged him out of his car and abducted him.

Published: 20th June 2022 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

JNU

Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: An assistant professor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has filed an FIR alleging that he was abducted and assaulted by a group of people following a road rage incident.

Sharad Baviskar, assistant professor at JNU lodged an FIR in Naraina police station. In his complaint, Baviskar said he was driving towards campus on Friday night when he got into an argument with some people on the road over driving.

When Baviskar said that he would complain to the police, the accused (yet to be identified) dragged him out of his car and abducted him.

It is further alleged that the accused took him to a house where he was kept for more than three hours. The professor further alleged that the accused also beat him and robbed his money.

A case has been registered under sections 323 (causing hurt), 365 (abduction), 392 (robbery) and 334 (causing hurt on provocation).

Delhi Police deployed teams to nab the accused. The investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) expressed solidarity with the assistant professor.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the JNUTA alleged that Baviskar was subjected to a "protracted violent assault" on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

"In an incident that allegedly stemmed from a road traffic dispute, Prof Baviskar was forcibly abducted by a group of miscreants when he suggested that the dispute be taken to the police station. He was confined and taken to a residence in Delhi where he was held prisoner for more than three hours. As he tried to reason with his abductors to free him, he was subjected to verbal abuse, physical assault, threats and financial extortion. Prof Baviskar has filed a police complaint on June 18," said the statement.

The JNUTA said it believes that Delhi Police will arrest the culprits and ensure the safety and security of the professor and his family.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JNU Jawaharlal Nehru University Naraina police station JNUTA
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Acting local and thinking global, India makes a push for accessible tourism
Infra and equipment: Line of Actual Control gets vigorous focus
Captain Rupam Das rescues people stranded in flooded areas in Assam | Express
Own family stuck, Army officer praised for continuing rescue work in Assam flood situation
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

Gehlot gains ‘high stature’ in Congress with Rajya Sabha victory, protests
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp