PWD seeks help of IIT-Delhi experts to train engineers in road-marking

NEW DELHI: IIT-Delhi experts might train engineers of the Public Works Department (PWD) on road-marking if the PWD accepts the proposal made by the transport department, officials said on Sunday.

According to the officials privy to the development, the second part of the bus lane enforcement drive will involve training of bus drivers and officials.

The transport department has sought time from Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to make a presentation on various proposals through which the PWD and transport department can work together on road marking for bus lanes, and non-motorised vehicles.

A pilot stretch between Brittania Chowk to Raja Garden junction was identified on the basis of data on the bunching of buses for the implementation of signages for overtaking zones, expanded bus lanes, and pick-off and drop-off points.

The department carried out a project one month back in which it had made special markings. The department intends to present the report of this project to Sisodia, who holds the charge of the PWD.

“We have IIT-Delhi experts working with us on various projects.

The PWD engineers follow a set pattern for road marking but with changing times and development of various modes of transport, there need to be specialised lanes. We plan to put forth the suggestion that IIT-Delhi experts work with PWD engineers and train them on the new developments in terms of road marking,” said an official. The government started an intensive enforcement drive for buses and goods carriers on April 1.

Drive to include training of bus drivers

