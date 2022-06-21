STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ABVP, DUSU meet V-C, call for centre to guide students

They also urged the VC to launch the ‘Earn while Learn’ initiative, under which 10,000 students should be provided paid internships, the RSS-affliated ABVP said in a statement. 

DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A joint delegation of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) met the university’s Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Monday and submitted a memorandum requesting him to set up an ‘Incubation Centre’ to guide students in various fields.

“The joint delegation of ABVP and DUSU held a meeting with the Vice-Chancellor of DU and submitted a memorandum requesting the authorities to set up ‘Incubation Centre’ for the students of DU to get guidance in various fields,” the statement read.

“Students will be provided internship under this scheme according to their interest in many fields including sports, computers labs, laboratories,” the statement added. 

ABVP and DUSU have also taken the initiative to set up ‘Incubation Centres’ in all the colleges of DU.

