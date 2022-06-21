STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

CBI nabs drugs control official for taking bribe

The accused have been identified as S. Eswara Reddy, JDC and Dinesh Dua, Director, Synergy Network India Private Limited, Delhi.

Published: 21st June 2022 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Joint Drug Controller (JDC) of Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) and a Director of private company on Monday for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes. The accused were arrested after raids at the premises.

The accused have been identified as S. Eswara Reddy, JDC and Dinesh Dua, Director, Synergy Network India Private Limited, Delhi. The CBI held JDS S Eswara Reddy for allegedly receiving a Rs 4 lakh bribe to waive phase-three clinical trial of Insulin Aspart injection, an underdevelopment product of Biocon Biologics.

The other accused against whom case have been registered are Guljit Sethi, Director of Bioinnovat Research Services Private Limited, L. Praveen Kumar, Associate Vice President and Head-National Regulatory Affairs (NRA) at Biocon Biologics Limited, Bangalore, Animesh Kumar, Assistant Drug Inspector (ADI) at CDSCO and other unknown officials.

It was alleged that the accused were trying to exert undue influence on officers of CDSCO under Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (GOI), Delhi to waive the Phase III trial of “Insulin Aspart Injection”. 

It was also alleged that the accused agreed to pay bribe amount of Rs 9,00,000 to JDC, CDSCO for processing the said three files related to a private company based at Bangalore and for recommending the file of “Insulin Aspart injection” to the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) meeting.

The CBI laid a trap wherein, the JDC of CDSCO was caught accepting the while accepting bribe of Rs 4,00,000. Searches were conducted at 11 places located at Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Patna, Bengaluru which led to recovery of incriminating documents and articles.

Undue influence
The CBI alleged the accused were trying to exert undue influence on officers to waive the Phase III trial of “Insulin Aspart Injection” and agreed to pay bribe of Rs 9,00,000

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI Drug Control JDC
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning, have no complaints against Sena chief: Rebel MLAs
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)
BJP eyes to trounce SP in UP strongholds
BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Youth anger may cost BJP dear in Himachal
Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)
Allahabad High Court transfers 619 judicial officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp