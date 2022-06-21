Delhi water quality records slight improvement, says Jal Board

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The water supply situation in Delhi improved marginally on Monday, but the production at treatment plants dependent on the Wazirabad pond remains affected due to the very low water level in the Yamuna, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials said.

A normal quantity of water is being supplied to Delhi from Haryana through the Carrier Lined Canal (CLC) and the Delhi Sub Branch (DSB). The utility will be able to provide 920 million gallons a day of water to city residents from Tuesday morning onwards, an official said.

He, however, said the water level (667 feet) in the river is still well below the normal mark of 674.5 feet which is responsible for a shortfall of around 65 MGD in the water supply. “Normally, we supply 990 MGD of water to city residents, but we haven’t been able to touch this mark for over a month, primarily due to Haryana releasing less water in the river,” the official said. Operations at the Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants (WTPs) remain affected, the DJB said.