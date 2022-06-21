Kanshi Ram’s nephew, secretary and supporters join AAP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bahujan Samaj Party founder and Dalit reformer late Kanshi Ram’s personal secretary Puran Singh and nephew Balvinder Singh joined Aam Aadmi Party with their supporters on Monday.

AAP senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh welcomed everyone to the party at the AAP headquarters.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Singh said, “Impressed by CM Arvind Kejriwal’s policies, BSP Madhya Pradesh in-charge Puran Singh have decided to join AAP. Late Kanshi Ram’s nephew Balwinder Singh has also joined the AAP. We welcome all the new members to the Aam Aadmi Party family.”

He added, “If Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar gave the Constitution to this country, then late Kanshi Ram worked to bring the rights given in that Constitution to the ground through political power. He dedicated his whole life for the cause of Bahujan Samaj.”

On the occasion, Puran Singh said that only CM Arvind Kejriwal and AAP are taking forward the mission of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar in the country. “In the same spirit today I along with my entire team decided to join the Aam Aadmi Party,” he said.