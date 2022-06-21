STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SC to hear Jahangipuri hawkers’ plea today

Published: 21st June 2022 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 08:32 AM

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on Tuesday the plea of a hawkers’ association alleging that the shops and hawking space of street vendors have also been razed in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area of the national capital by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

A vacation bench of Justices C T Ravikumar and Sudhanshu Dhulia took note of the submissions of senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the association, that the plea needed an urgent hearing along with other pending petitions on the issue. 

The top court is scheduled to hear a batch of petitions including the ones filed by the Muslim body Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind against the demolition of buildings at Kanpur and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

The Muslim body had earlier filed another plea on the issue of demolition of buildings in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital.

