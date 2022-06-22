18,000 EWS kids denied admission in private schools; NCPCR seeks action 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pointing out that about 18,000 children under the EWS category had not been provided admission to private schools in the national capital, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has directed the Delhi government to take immediate legal action to ensure uninterrupted education of such children.

In a letter to Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, the commission said it had received multiple complaints regarding the denial of admission to children belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections by private schools despite the children being selected under the lottery system. The Right to Education Act, 2009, makes it mandatory for all private schools in Delhi to reserve 25 per cent of seats for EWS category.

Taking cognisance of the complaints, the commission summoned the dealing officer from the Directorate of Education virtually. During the summon hearing, it came to light that in the academic year 2021-2022, against the approximate 40,000 seats allotted for admission of EWS category children in Delhi private schools, only 28,000 children were enrolled. Again, in the academic year 2022-2023, approximately 33,000 seats were allotted for admission under EWS quota but only 27,000 children were taken, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said in his letter.