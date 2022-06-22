Naina Hasija to continue as Kalindi College principal, says Delhi University

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University on Tuesday said that Naina Hasija will continue to serve as the officiating principal of Kalindi College till further notice, days after the college’s governing body decided to not give an extension to her.

In a letter to governing body chairman Ravi Gupta, the assistant registrar of the university said that all the decisions taken by the governing body during the June 18 meeting be treated as “null and void” and requested it to maintain the status quo. “I have been directed to request you to take immediate compliance to the directives of the university by opening the Office of the Principal and allowing Professor Naina Hasija to function as Acting/Officiating Principal of the College till further orders,” the letter read.

The governing body of the college had called a meeting on Saturday during which it “unanimously” decided not to give an extension to officiating principal Naina Hasija and resolved to initiate a judicial inquiry into an allegation of financial irregularities against her and other administrative staff. According to the minutes of the meeting, nine of the 15 governing body members attended it, including two who participated in it online.

Jamia declares class 10 result

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia on Tuesday declared the result of Class 10th (Regular). Out of the total students assessed approximately 50 percent were boys and 50.41 percent were girls. A total of 99.03% students cleared the exam. The result is available online at http://jmicoe.in/ First position was shared by one girl and two boys — Sadaf, Mohammad Inshal and Rehan Fazal with 97.86 % marks. Mohammad Akhtar Raza with 97.57% of marks secured the second position. There was a tie on the third position.