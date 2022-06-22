Technical snags hit Yellow Line metro in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Services on a section of the Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line were delayed for an hour due to a technical issue, officials said. There was some issue with the OHE (overhead equipment). Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi and HUDA City Centre in Gurugram.

The DMRC also tweeted to alert the commuters. “Yellow Line Update: Delay in services between Samaypur Badli and Vishwavidyalaya. Normal service on all other lines,” it tweeted. Around 2 PM, it again tweeted that normal services have resumed.

Later in a statement, the DMRC said, “Train services between Vishwavidyalaya and Jahangirpuri section of the Yellow Line were affected from 12.55 PM to 2 PM due to a minor fault in OHE at Adarsh Nagar station on the Up line (going towards Samaypur Badli). During the affected period, short loop service was provided between Vishwavidyalaya to HUDA City Centre”. Services were also briefly delayed on the Blue Line on Sunday due to fault in a train at the Mandi House Metro Station, DMRC officials said.