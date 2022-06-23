Centre wants to demolish temples in city: AAP MP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP-led Central government wants to demolish 53 temples in the national capital, the AAP said on Wednesday, and termed the saffron party as “anti-Hindu”. Addressing a press conference, the party’s Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Sanjay Singh said the Centre has sent a list of these temples to the Delhi government seeking approval of the Religious Committee for their demolition.

“All over the country, the BJP stage drama in the name of religion projecting itself as the guardians of faith, engineer clashes and spread hatred. But in Delhi, they decide to demolish 53 temples,” said Singh. The central government has sent a letter to the Delhi government, saying it needs the Religious Committee’s “permission” for the demolition of these 53 temples, he said. “This is the real face of the BJP. This document is evidence of how big anti-Hindu they are,” Singh charged.