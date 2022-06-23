STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Centre wants to demolish temples in city: AAP MP

All over the country, the BJP stage drama in the name of religion projecting itself as the guardians of faith, engineer clashes and spread hatred.

Published: 23rd June 2022 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

AAP leader Sanjay Singh (File Photo | PTI)

AAP leader Sanjay Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP-led Central government wants to demolish 53 temples in the national capital, the AAP said on Wednesday, and termed the saffron party as “anti-Hindu”.  Addressing a press conference, the party’s Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Sanjay Singh said the Centre has sent a list of these temples to the Delhi government seeking approval of the Religious Committee for their demolition.  

“All over the country, the BJP stage drama in the name of religion projecting itself as the guardians of faith, engineer clashes and spread hatred. But in Delhi, they decide to demolish 53 temples,” said Singh.  The central government has sent a letter to the Delhi government, saying it needs the Religious Committee’s “permission” for the demolition of these 53 temples, he said. “This is the real face of the BJP. This document is evidence of how big anti-Hindu they are,” Singh charged. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP AAP anti-Hindu Rajya Sabha Religious Committee Demolition
India Matters
Sister Abhaya murder case. ( File Photo)
Abhaya murder case: HC suspends execution of life term, grants bail to convicts
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam leaves from the General council meet, on Thursday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Panneerselvam walks out of AIADMK meet after bowled out by EPS camp
Mo Bus service (Photo | CRUT website)
Odisha-based 'Mo Bus' service named recipient of prestigious UN Public Service Award
Traffic sub-inspector M Shivanna with a traffic violator 
This Bengaluru cop collected Rs 2 lakh fine in 6 hours from traffic violators

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp