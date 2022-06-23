Delhi Daily Covid tally falls below 1,000 after nine days 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city on Wednesday reported 928 fresh Covid-19 cases, as per the bulletin issued by the state health department. The number of cases reported has been the lowest in the last week. The positivity rate also came down to 7.08 per cent.

However, the national capital recorded three more fatalities due to Covid-19 in a day, as per the data. After June 13, it is the first time that the city has recorded less 1,000 cases in a day. Delhi reported 614 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 7.06 per cent on June 13.

There has been a decline of 32.89 per cent of cases from the previous day. The city on Tuesday reported 1,383 cases with a positivity rate of 7.22 per cent. A total of 13,099 tests were conducted on Tuesday, the department said. With the fresh cases, the total Covid-19 tally has gone up to 19,25,460, while the death toll has climbed to 26,242, the report added.

Of the 9,491 beds in the city hospitals, only 263 are occupied, down from 264 a day ago, while the beds at the Covid care centres and the Covid health centres are lying vacant, the department said. Despite the rise in the positivity rate, the city government has not implemented the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) devised by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) since hospital admissions are low.

The GRAP came into force in August last year, stipulating measures to be taken by the government in accordance with the positivity rate and bed occupancy for the locking and unlocking of various activities.

The number of daily Coviud-19 cases in the national capital had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.