Delhi University seeks data on staff requirement

In a notification issued on Tuesday, the university asked the colleges under it to provide the data regarding the same by June 24.

Published: 23rd June 2022 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 08:36 AM

Delhi university campus (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University (DU)sought information from its colleges on the number of additional teaching and non-teaching staff members required to deal with the “additional pressure” created due to the implementation of the 10% reservation for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category in admissions, a senior varsity official said on Wednesday.

The official said the 10 per cent increase in the EWS category in DU has led to an increase in the number of seats for students. However, the number of teachers and non-teaching staff has remained the same.
Reservation for EWS for admission to all colleges and universities was implemented in 2019.

“This has affected the teacher-student ratio and has added additional pressure on the teaching and non-teaching staff. That is why we have asked the colleges to provide us data about the number of teaching and non-teaching staff,” the official said. In a notification issued on Tuesday, the university asked the colleges under it to provide the data regarding the same by June 24.

