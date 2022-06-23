STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man claims wife, daughter in illegal custody of parents

The court was hearing a habeas corpus plea filed on behalf of the woman’s husband seeking direction from authorities to produce his wife and daughter who are in illegal custody of woman’s parents.

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed the Delhi Police to produce a woman and her minor daughter, who have allegedly been illegally detained by her parents in Uttar Pradesh. Justice Jasmeet Singh asked the Delhi Police to produce the woman and her seven-year-old before the court on Friday.

The court was hearing a habeas corpus plea filed on behalf of the woman’s husband seeking direction from the authorities to produce his wife and daughter who are in illegal custody of the woman’s parents. The man, in his plea through advocate Anurag Pratap, submitted that he married the woman, who was a widow and was having a girl child, in January this year.

The plea said the family members of the woman as well as that of her previous deceased husband were against her inter-caste marriage with the petitioner and they have been threatening him. It claimed that the woman’s family has confined her since January.

A habeas corpus petition is filed for producing before a court a person who is in illegal custody or unlawful detention. The counsel for Delhi Police informed the court that the woman and the minor child are in Uttar Pradesh and said the agency will produce them here.

Habeas corpus plea

