NDMC to spend Rs 5.6crore for sewer rehab

Upadhyay said that the civic body had received earlier representations from the market traders associations on this issue.

Published: 23rd June 2022 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Sewer line from Telegraph Lane to Kasturba Gandhi Marg will be rehabilitated through Cured in Place Pipe method. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday sanctioned an amount of `5.57 crore for rehabilitating the old sewer line from Telegraph Lane to Kasturba Gandhi Marg via Madhav Rao Scindia Marg, officials said.

The proposal was approved in the civic body’s council meeting      “The council accorded the approval for the work of rehabilitation for old sewer line through Cured in Place Pipe (CIPP) method from Telegraph Lane to Kasturba Gandhi Marg via Madhav Rao Scindia Marg along with permission to split up the work in two parts. For this purpose, the council accorded the sanction of `5.57 crore,” said NDMC vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay.

“The motive of NDMC behind this development initiative is to beautify the area under its jurisdiction and to achieve 7-Star ranking in the forthcoming Swacchta Survekshan, 2022,” he added. The Council also approved that residential land rates of RK Puram and Moti Bagh be adopted for the purpose of calculation of damage charges, in respect of flats located in Sarojini Nagar market. Upadhyay said that the civic body had received earlier representations from the market traders associations on this issue.

