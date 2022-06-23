Rajinder Nagar goes to vote today, 14 candidates in fray

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: People in Rajinder Nagar will cast their votes today in the crucial bypoll. The local administration and election officers put in place all the arrangements to ensure a free and fair poll. Around 190 polling stations have been set up at 21 different locations, including an all-women one. Besides, voters have been appealed to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 protocol. The CATS ambulances have also been arranged for Covid positive voters.

There are 14 candidates in the fray for the election, which will begin at 7 am on Thursday and will likely end by 6 pm. Among the major contenders are MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak from AAP, former councillor Rajesh Bhatia from BJP and former municipal councillor Prem Lata from Congress. The Rajinder Nagar seat had fallen vacant after its MLA Raghav Chadha, of the AAP resigned and got elected to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

The voters have been asked to bring their voter slips on the polling day. If a voter has not received a voter slip, he/she should check the name in the voter list by dialling 1950 or on the voter helpline app. If their name exists in the voter list, they should come to the booth and cast their vote. A selfie booth has also been installed at the polling booths to encourage voters to come out and cast their votes.

Chief Election Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh Delhi informed that a free pick and drop facility for divyangjan voters, senior citizens (80+), pregnant ladies and lactating mothers will be provided. The beneficiaries may request for the same by calling the Voter Helpline Number ‘1950’ or by clicking on the pick and drop icon on CEO Delhi and DEO New Delhi websites.

Singh added that a total of six companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed for the smooth conduct of the bypoll. It includes four men and two women companies. Besides this, 308 Delhi Police personnel and 177 Home Guards have also been deployed to ensure hassle-free poll.