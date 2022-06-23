Shyam Saran to take over as India International Centre president

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former foreign secretary Shyam Saran will today take over the new president of the India International Centre. He succeeds N N Vohra and will take charge on June 23, the India International Centre (IIC) said in a statement.

“The President of the India International Centre is elected once in five years from among the Life Trustees following the time-honoured principle of rotation of the presidency. N N Vohra completed his five-year presidential tenure on June 22. Former foreign secretary Shyam Saran, Life Trustee, who is next in line in the inter se seniority of Life Trustees, has been unanimously elected by the Board as the new President,” it said.

Saran has also served as Prime Minister’s Special Envoy for Nuclear Affairs and Climate Change, the IIC said. Saran was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award of India, in 2011 for his contributions in the field of civil service.