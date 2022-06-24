STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1 dead, 8 rescued as fire breaks out at Rohini in Delhi

Fire department officials said they received information about the blaze in the building in Sector 5, Pooth Kalan, at 3.57 pm.

Published: 24th June 2022 09:25 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 25-year-old man was killed while eight people were rescued after a fire broke out at a building in Rohini area in the national capital on Thursday evening, fire officials said. Fire department officials said they received information about the blaze in the building in Sector 5, Pooth Kalan, at 3.57 pm. Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control at 6.45 pm, the 
officials further said. 

The building is comprised of a basement, ground floor and four upper floors. There was a shoe manufacturing-cum-storage unit in the basement, ground and first floor and the rest of the upper floors of the building were being used for residential purposes, officials of the fire department said. 

Fire department officials said the body of the man, identified as Ajay, has been recovered from the ground floor of the building. Budh Vihar police station received information about the blaze and reached the spot, a senior police officer said. 

During the search, the body of a man who was later identified as Ajay, was found on the ground floor of the building, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said. Enquiry revealed that the deceased was working at the shoe shop when the fire broke out. The cause of fire is being ascertained. Legal action has been initiated, the DCP said. 

