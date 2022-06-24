STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

First-time voters say they voted to bring change in society and sort out issues

Similarly, another 18-year-old voter Amit Gupta said, “I was excited and nervous at the same time. It feels like a responsibility. I researched about the candidates and studied their views.

Published: 24th June 2022 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Election Commission has arranged free transportation in collaboration with Uber for voters above the age of 80 years and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) for the April 6 Assembly election.

Image used for reprrsentational purpose only. (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  “Bring a change” in the society was the motto of all the first-time voters who had come out to vote to elect their new MLA of the Rajinder Nagar constituency on Thursday. Many said it instilled a sense of responsibility in them towards the country.

Mishthi Mehra, 18-year-old, who voted for the first time, said, “I was very excited ever since the bypoll was announced as it was an opportunity for me to participate in the festival of democracy. I voted for the development of my area as there are a number of issues that have to be taken care of, including the water supply.”

Similarly, another 18-year-old voter Amit Gupta said, “I was excited and nervous at the same time. It feels like a responsibility. I researched about the candidates and studied their views. It feels as if we have finally become responsible citizens of the country.”

Vikram Kapoor, 19, said that he used his right to vote to choose a suitable candidate for the area who would work for its development. Voting for the bypoll to the Rajinder Nagar Assembly seat in Delhi began on Thursday at 7 am and continued till 6 pm. The Rajinder Nagar seat fell vacant after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha was elected to Rajya Sabha recently. According to the chief electoral office, the number of voters in the age bracket of 18-19 years in the Rajender Nagar assembly constituency was 1,899.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajinder Nagar Bypoll Election Voting
India Matters
Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress MP Ehsaan Jafri. (File | PTI)
Gujarat riots: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's plea against SIT clean chit to Narendra Modi
Image used for representation only
Covid vax prevented over 42 lakh deaths in India: Lancet
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Startup in Bengal develops a device to produce oxygen from water
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
Automobiles will get 'Star Ratings' based on performance in crash tests: Gadkari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp