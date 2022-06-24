First-time voters say they voted to bring change in society and sort out issues

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: “Bring a change” in the society was the motto of all the first-time voters who had come out to vote to elect their new MLA of the Rajinder Nagar constituency on Thursday. Many said it instilled a sense of responsibility in them towards the country.

Mishthi Mehra, 18-year-old, who voted for the first time, said, “I was very excited ever since the bypoll was announced as it was an opportunity for me to participate in the festival of democracy. I voted for the development of my area as there are a number of issues that have to be taken care of, including the water supply.”

Similarly, another 18-year-old voter Amit Gupta said, “I was excited and nervous at the same time. It feels like a responsibility. I researched about the candidates and studied their views. It feels as if we have finally become responsible citizens of the country.”

Vikram Kapoor, 19, said that he used his right to vote to choose a suitable candidate for the area who would work for its development. Voting for the bypoll to the Rajinder Nagar Assembly seat in Delhi began on Thursday at 7 am and continued till 6 pm. The Rajinder Nagar seat fell vacant after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha was elected to Rajya Sabha recently. According to the chief electoral office, the number of voters in the age bracket of 18-19 years in the Rajender Nagar assembly constituency was 1,899.