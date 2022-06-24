Poll code breach: AAP faces maximum challans and FIRs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Of the total number of challans issued by the Delhi traffic police for the misuse of the vehicles during the Rajinder Nagar bypolls and of the total FIRs lodged for the model code of conduct (MCC) violations, the maximum was reported against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh shared the data on Thursday as the constituency went to vote. As many as 188 challans were issued by the traffic police authorities for misuse of vehicles like bearing unauthorised posters, banners, and displaying other poll material, Ranbir Singh said. Out of these, 123 are against the AAP, 49 against the BJP, and 16 against others, the CEO shared.

Meanwhile, under the violations of the Model Code of Conduct, Singh said 24 FIRs have been filed so far, out of which 13 are against the AAP, followed by nine against the BJP, one against the Congress, and one against another entity.

The period of the violations was from May 26 when the Model Code of Conduct was imposed in the constituency till June 23. The CEO also shared other violations and seizures during the period. On seizures, Singh said that 280 licensed arms were seized, which included 43 arms recommended by the screening committee of nearby areas of AC 39 while under the Arms Act, five FIRs were lodged, five illegal arms were seized and five people were arrested.

Under the Excise Act, nearly 1,850 litres of illegally possessed liquor was seized, worth `5.65 lakh, and 36 FIRs were lodged and 36 arrests were made, the CEO said. However, the seizures were reported outside the constituency.

Meanwhile, under the narcotics department, drugs worth over `10 crore were seized by the authorities, the CEO said, adding that the Income Tax Department had seized cash worth `1 crore in Delhi, but outside the Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency.

Poll code violation and confiscation