Second extension: Randeep Guleria gets three more months as director of AIIMS

Published: 24th June 2022 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Randeep Guleria

Dr Randeep Guleria

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has extended the tenure of its 
Director Dr Randeep Guleria for three months again with effect from June 25. Guleria was appointed as the director for a term of five years on March 28, 2017.

This is the second time he has been given the extension. Earlier in March, before his tenure was set to end, he was given an extension for three months after. “The President, AIIMS, New Delhi is pleased to further extend his tenure as Director, AIIMS, New Delhi with effect from June 25, 2022, by three months or by the time a new director is appointed, whichever is earlier. Other terms and conditions of his appointment would be in accordance with the rules of the institute,” the fresh memorandum said.

Earlier in March, the names of three doctors, short-listed by a search-cum-selection committee and subsequently approved by the Institute Body, the top decision-making body of the AIIMS, were sent to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. 

The doctors whose names were recommended were Nikhil Tandon, head of the department of endocrinology; Rajesh Malhotra, chief of AIIMS Trauma Centre and the head of the department of orthopaedics; and Pramod Garg, professor in the gastroenterology department. The ACC on June 20 had sought a wider panel of names for the post.

4-member search panel
The four-member search-cum-selection committee tasked with short-listing names for the AIIMS director’s post is headed by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan. Secretary of Department of Biotechnology Rajesh S Gokhale, Principal Scientific Advisor K Vijay Raghavan, and Delhi University V-C Yogesh Singh are other members

