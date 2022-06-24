STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Verbal duel ensues between AAP, BJP over victory claims in Rajinder Nagar bypoll

While the polling was still underway in Rajinder Nagar on Thursday, AAP and BJP candidates claimed they are going to win the bypoll.

Published: 24th June 2022 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha

By Zaid Nayeemi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While the polling was still underway in Rajinder Nagar on Thursday, AAP and BJP candidates claimed they are going to win the bypoll. A war of words also ensued between AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and BJP’s poll candidate Rajesh Bhatia after both of them voted.

Calling himself a local resident of Rajinder Nagar, Rajesh Bhatia said, “Definitely, I am going to win and I will get more than 80% votes.” He added that he grew up in Rajinder Nagar and he knows the issues of the area. Terming AAP’s MP Raghav Chadha (former MLA of Rajinder Nagar) as a runaway, Bhatia said that BJP will leave no stones unturned for the development of the area that the AAP government didn’t focus on.

Chadha after casting his vote at the Vidya Bhawan GSSS polling booth said that people will vote to get a corruption-free government. “AAP is going to win this constituency for the third consecutive time, as AAP is the only party which asks for a vote in the name of development,” Chadha added. Chadha also requested voters to come out of their homes and vote for a healthy democracy.

AAP MLA Sourabh Bhardwaj was also at the polling booth accompanying Raghav Chadha. AAP candidate Durgesh Pathak said that AAP’s development work will ensure its victory in the bypoll. This election also witnessed the lacklustre Congress party.

Kiran Walia, while talking to The New Indian Express, said that both the BJP and AAP run the government of advertisements and it was former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit who actually used taxpayers’ money for the development of the capital city. "We will serve people if voted to power," added Walia.

A mixed response from the voters was received regarding the election and the development in the area. According to a voter: “Development work should be the prime focus, especially solve solving water and sewer issues, whosoever wins the election.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajinder Nagar AAP BJP Bypoll Election
India Matters
Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress MP Ehsaan Jafri. (File | PTI)
Gujarat riots: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's plea against SIT clean chit to Narendra Modi
Image used for representation only
Covid vax prevented over 42 lakh deaths in India: Lancet
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Startup in Bengal develops a device to produce oxygen from water
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
Automobiles will get 'Star Ratings' based on performance in crash tests: Gadkari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp