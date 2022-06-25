STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Adopt standard list of approved fuels: Commission for Air Quality Management

The list of fuels approved by the CAQM include petrol, diesel, hydrogen/methane, natural gas, Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) and electricity.

The Commission for Air Quality Management. (Photo | caqm.nic.in)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday said it has directed NCR states to adopt a standard list of approved fuels that can be used for various purposes to help reduce air pollution.  The list of fuels approved by the CAQM includes petrol, diesel, hydrogen/methane, natural gas, Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) and electricity.

The CAQM said heavily polluting fuels like coal, Light Diesel Oil (LDO) and Naptha stand banned across the Delhi-NCR region from January 1. Terming air pollution as a matter of “grave concern”, the air quality panel said the standard list of approved fuels will come into force from October 1 for areas where PNG infrastructure and supply are already available and from January 1 for other areas.      

“With a view to abate air pollution from emissions arising out of polluting fuels being used for various industrial, vehicular, domestic and miscellaneous purposes in the NCR, the CAQM directed governments to adopt a standard list of fuels in NCR,” the panel said. 

The approved fuels for the entire NCR are petrol (BS-VI with 10 ppm sulphur), diesel (BS-VI with 10 ppm sulphur), hydrogen/methane, natural gas (CNG/PNG/LNG); Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) /Propane/Butane, electricity, aviation turbine fuel biofuels. The list also includes refuse-derived fuel (RDF) for power plants, cement plants, waste to energy plants, among others. 

Approved fuels for entire NCR

  • Petrol (BS-VI with 10 ppm sulphur)
  • Diesel (BS-VI with 10 ppm sulphur)
  • Hydrogen/methane
  • Natural gas (CNG/PNG/LNG) 
  • Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) /Propane/Butane
  • Electricity 
  • Aviation turbine fuel biofuels
