City traders oppose ban on heavy vehicles in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Opposing the government’s decision to ban entry of medium and heavy goods vehicles in the city, traders and transport organisations said it would “grossly and adversely affect” businesses in the national capital.

The decision to ban the entry of medium and heavy goods vehicles to the city from October 1 to February 28 was aimed at curbing vehicular pollution, officials said. However, vehicles carrying raw vegetables, fruit, grains, milk and essential commodities will be allowed to enter the city.

President of all India Motor and Goods Transport Rajender Kapoor demanded the rollback of the ban. “Transportation quantity of various essential commodities is in hundreds of tons, which can be done only by heavy motor vehicles. Heavy machinery and building materials are also brought from various states and that cannot be done by light motor vehicles,” he said.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has convened a meeting of leading business associations of Delhi on June 29 to decide the future course of action over the issue. Condemning the government’s decision, CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said the move will ruin the trade in Delhi to a larger extent.