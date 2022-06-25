Delhi: New district line police complex to give officers space to rest 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Chief Rakesh Asthana on Friday inaugurated the newly renovated premises of the district line police complex in the North-West district at Ashok Vihar. The complex includes various facilities for the welfare of staff such as modern barracks, training complex, recreation hall, badminton court, stage offices, among others.

The main aim of the complex is to facilitate a comfortable space for police officials, where they can rest and rejuvenate after finishing their duties. A new state-of-the-art conference hall named “Manthan” was also inaugurated on the occasion.

Speaking at the occasion, Asthana emphasized on the importance of the Police Line and said, “Reserve forces to meet any eventuality or law and order situation, also remain present in Police Line. Therefore, it becomes imperative that the staff working or residing in lines are provided with facilities where they can rest after their hectic duties.” The programme also included scintillating performances of various artists who performed on folk and classic songs.