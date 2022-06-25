STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Ex-IAS officer Parameswaran Iyer appointed as new Niti Aayog CEO

He replaces Amitabh Kant, who is set to complete his extended tenure of one-year by June-end. Kant was appointed as Niti Aayog CEO in 2016.

Published: 25th June 2022 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Retired IAS officer Parameswaran Iyer (Photo | Twitter/ paramiyer_)

Retired IAS officer Parameswaran Iyer (Photo | Twitter/ paramiyer_)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government on Friday appointed IPS officer Tapan Kumar Deka as Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and extended Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief Samant Goel’s tenure for one more year. But the most talked-about appointment was that of retired IAS officer Parameswaran Iyer as the new CEO of Niti Aayog. He replaces Amitabh Kant, who is set to complete his extended tenure of one-year by June-end. Kant was appointed as Niti Aayog CEO in 2016.

Iyer’s appointment is for a period of two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, said a notification by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).  A former Secretary of the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, the 1981-batch IAS officer took voluntary retirement in 2009 to join water and sanitation initiatives at the World Bank. 

In 2016, Iyer spearheaded the Centre’s Swachh Bharat Mission but resigned in 2020 and joined back the World Bank in the US. Iyer, 63, was born in Srinagar and attended Doon School in Dehradun. He later went to St. Stephen’s College in Delhi. He also has a Master’s in Business Administration from the Management Development Institute, Gurugram.

Deka, a 1988 batch officer from the Himachal Pradesh cadre, is currently serving as Special Director in IB and handling the operations wing. He was also in-charge of the counter-assault during the 26/11 attack. 
He, too, will have a tenure of two years. He takes over from Arvind Kumar, who will demit office on June 30 after getting a one-year extension last year. Deka is considered to be an expert on the affairs of operations, especially in Kashmir as well as the Northeast, and has been serving in the IB for over two decades.

Hailing from Assam, Deka was personally sent by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to his home state to handle the volatile situation there during the large-scale violence after the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act in 2019. Goel is the third R&AW chief who has got tenure of more than three years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NITI Aayog Parameswaran Iyer CEO
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (Photo| PTI)
The Eknath Shinde story: Auto driver who shook Shiv Sena's foundations
Infosys (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Infosys recruits over 85,000 freshers in FY22, hiring up by 2.2 times in two years
CEO and Managing Director of Mantri Developers Sushil Mantri (Photo | Twitter/@MrSushilMantri)
Mantri Developers CMD Sushil Mantri arrested by ED in money-laundering case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp