‘Induct ad-hoc staff’: Delhi University Teachers’ Association stages protest at V-C office

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association on Friday staged a demonstration outside the vice chancellor’s office demanding absorption of ad-hoc teachers. 

Delhi University (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi University Teachers’ Association on Friday staged a demonstration outside the vice chancellor’s office demanding the absorption of ad-hoc teachers. Dozens of teachers attended the protest and demanded the absorption of all existing ad-hoc and temporary teachers in the varsity. The teachers also urged DUTA leadership to launch action programs at the Ministry of Education, University Grants Commission (UGC) and Parliament to demand one-time regulation for the absorption of the teachers. 

DUTA president AK Bhagi stressed the need for absorption of existing ad-hoc/temporary teachers and demanded that a bill or regulation be brought to Parliament to absorb the ad-hoc teachers. “Adhoc teachers are working in colleges for several years but they cannot continue as ad-hoc teachers for their entire lives.

Now they do not see any hope for their absorption and there is always a fear of displacement,” he said.
The protest comes as Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College has scheduled interviews for the appointment of an assistant professor in Mathematics. 

