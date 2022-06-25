STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Lamp lit for prayer sets bungalow on fire in Noida

“Around 10 am, we got an emergency call about a fire in the D block of Sector 20 after which firefighters and four fire tenders were rushed to the spot,” Singh said.

Published: 25th June 2022 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Blast, Fire

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A lamp lit for a prayer set a doctor’s three-storey bungalow ablaze in Noida on Friday with over 13 people, including children, trapped in the building, officials said. The trapped people were rescued safely. Two firefighters suffered injuries during the rescue operation. 

Due to fixtures like PVC panels and false ceilings, the fire gave rise to dense smoke. The blaze was brought under control in an hour and firefighters had to use special apparatus for the rescue operation, Chief Fire Officer Arun Kumar Singh said.

“Around 10 am, we got an emergency call about a fire in the D block of Sector 20 after which firefighters and four fire tenders were rushed to the spot,” Singh said. The doctor organised a prayer and a lamp that was lit for the ritual triggered the fire on the first floor of the bungalow where 13 people, including children, were trapped, Singh said.

The fire also spread to the second floor of the bungalow. The billowing smoke and high temperature inside made it almost impossible for firefighters to reach the upper areas, he said. “Dousing the fire seemed impossible but the firefighters showed indomitable courage and by wearing breathing apparatus passed through the thick smoke and heat without caring for their lives,” Singh said.

“A total of 13 people, trapped on the first and second floor, were rescued safely through the roof,” he said. Among those rescued were the doctor, his wife, daughter-in-law, granddaughter and his staffers, the chief fire officer said.  “During the rescue operations, two firefighters — leading fireman Mahipal Singh and fireman Nizamuddin — received injuries and were hospitalized as their health deteriorated due to smoke,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fire Blaze
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (Photo| PTI)
The Eknath Shinde story: Auto driver who shook Shiv Sena's foundations
Infosys (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Infosys recruits over 85,000 freshers in FY22, hiring up by 2.2 times in two years
CEO and Managing Director of Mantri Developers Sushil Mantri (Photo | Twitter/@MrSushilMantri)
Mantri Developers CMD Sushil Mantri arrested by ED in money-laundering case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp